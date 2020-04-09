Ndidi still most valuable Nigerian footballer, despite N3.7bn drop in value

Kindly Share This Story:

Several players, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, have seen their market values drop because of what football is going through at the moment owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigerian players were not left out of the negative market value changes published by Transfermarkt on Wednesday, April 8.

Although Wilfred Ndidi still holds the title of being the most expensive Nigerian player on the planet, the Leicester City midfielder has seen his market value drop by an incredible nine million euros (approximately N3.7 billion), meaning he is now valued at 36 million euros.

This is the first time in Ndidi’s career since his move to Europe that his market value has been lowered.

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi is no more the second most valuable Nigerian player after losing his spot in the Everton starting line-up before the suspension of football activities in England, and he’s now valued at €25.5 million which is a decrease of €6.5 million.

Lille’s Victor Osimhen and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze have overtaken the former Arsenal starlet, with the duo valued at 27 million euros.

There were no changes in the fifth and sixth positions occupied by Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis and Kelechi Iheanacho but their market values have been lowered to €13.5m and €12m respectively.

Vanguard

