NCDMB, PETAN present ambulances, others to Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

By Udeme Akpan

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has donated ambulances, ventilators and other special medical supplies to Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The materials, including four ambulances, 10 Synovent E3 ventilators, 300 infra-red thermometers, 1000 medical face shields, hand sanitisers, hospital beds, disposable coveralls, personal protective equipment, PPEs, and other relief items were made in partnership with Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN.

Presenting the materials to Bayelsa and Delta State governments, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, stated that the world was going through trying times, noting that the board, as a responsible and responsive corporate citizen, decided to support the fight to stop spread of the deadly virus.

Wabote, who was represented by Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Dazibah Obah, explained that NCDMB had also sponsored several sensitisation campaigns in the media, with a view to informing the citizenry on how to avoid contracting the virus.

Bayelsa State’s Secretary to the State Government, Konbowei Benson, who received the items, thanked the board for discharging its corporate social responsibility creditably and supporting the state during this difficult period.

In Warri, Delta State, Special Adviser to the state governor on Local Government Affairs, Kelly Pinaowei, who received the items on behalf of the governor, thanked the NCDMB for the assistance.

Similarly, in Port Harcourt, General Manager, Corporate Communication and Zonal Coordination, Dr. Ginah O. Ginah, who represented the Executive Secretary, said Rivers State was one of the board’s host states and deserved the COVID-19 relief items to help it curb the spread of the virus.

The Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Prof. Chike Princewill, received the items, commended NCDMB for assisting the state government’s fight against the spread of the virus.

