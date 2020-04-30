Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said it is currently “struggling” for bed spaces for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lagos State, which has the highest number of persons infected by coronavirus in Nigeria.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of Centre, said this at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He added that efforts were being made to change strategy so the inadequate bed spaces does not affect the fight against coronavirus.

He said: “Lagos is the only place where we are struggling with bed spaces for now. We will always tells Nigerians the truth. We are struggling with bed spaces in Lagos for now.”

The isolation centres in Lagos are at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, and at Onikan Stadium.

So far 947 confirmed COVID-19 cases are Lagos and 187 of these patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

