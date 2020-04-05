Native doctor commits suicide in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

Eric Ugbor – Aba

A native doctor known as Onyeonoziri Friday has committed suicide in Ukpakiri village, Obingwa local government area of Abia State.

The man popularly known as “Nonoo” and said to be in his 30s committed the act on Saturday morning.

The man left behind his wife and daughter though he was said to have divorced his first wife who left with two children.

The dead didn’t leave any suicide note and nobody could state exactly the cause of his action as many residents of the area said his family is one of the richest in the community.

But a source close to the family said under the anonymity that the man had complained to his wife for days that he was afraid although he never disclosed the reason for his fears.

The source said on the eve of his death, the deceased told his wife that he was going to have a discussion with his parents after which he returned to the house and went to bed.

He said: “The entire family was surprised to wake up in the morning to see his dangling lifeless body hanging on the front of his house.

“The whole community gathered at their home that Saturday morning watching how he used his motorcycle to climb to the roof of his house to fix his neck on the rope.”

The native doctor who is said to be about three years into the profession is said to have a master who was immediately contacted before his body could be lowered and taken to the mortuary.

