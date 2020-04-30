Nasarawa records additional 2 new COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

NASARAWA Thursday confirmed additional cases of COVID-19in State bringing the cases to three within three days.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this in a press briefing at the Government House in Lafia, Thursday.

He described the increasing COVID-19 cases in Nasarawa as worrisome urging the people of the state to be conscious of the spread.

“I want to share with you that the situation with COVID-19 in Nasarawa State is actually getting worse. Yesterday, we conducted additional tests, and out of the additional tests, we have two new additional cases today,” Sule said.

The two confirmed cases are two ladies who recently returned from Lagos. The Lagos returnees alongside others from other high-risk states have been on quarantine at the state polytechnic in Lafia.

According to the governor “twelve samples were taken for testing, out of the 12, two came out COVID-19 positive.”

The ladies have been moved to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital( DASH) isolation centre for proper treatment.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, 28th April 2020, Nasarawa State recorded its first index case of COVID-19. With the recent development, we have three confirmed cases in the state.

