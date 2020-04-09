My husband had an affair more than once — Florence Ajimobi

Kindly Share This Story:

Wife of former Governor of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi has said she caught her husband having an affair on two occasions.

She made this known while having a discussion with her daughter, Bisola on a Live Instagram chat.

Mrs. Ajimobi said: “Even on one or two occasions that I caught him cheating, he will apologise and once he apologises and it ends, I never go back to them (the issues) again. I never, Bisola because what I’m saying is to err is human, to forgive is divine.

“We are friends. Even as a wife, sometimes I fall below his expectations. Sometimes we do something worse than cheating.”

She said Sen. Ajimobi will always come back, adding that men are simply having sex when they cheat on their wives rather than making love as widely believed.

When asked what could be worse than having an affair, Mrs. Ajiombi responded, “There are some women that build houses without their husbands knowing. It is as bad. Why would you do such a thing without telling him? So, there are different things we do. It is not only cheating that is bad in a relationship.”

Mrs. Ajimobi said it is not reasonable to divorce a man just for cheating, adding that violence should be the only reason for separation.

She added, “The point I will opt for divorce is when it becomes violent. And I cannot take that. But I don’t buy divorce because I look at my background… My mother never married my father. I was born out of wedlock. I grew up with my mum and stepfather. It is not the best for any child.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: