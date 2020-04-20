Breaking News
Mudi Africa distributes palliative

Frontline fashion and lifestyle brand, Mudi Africa recently distributed much-needed palliatives to the people Ughelli in Delta State.

According to the Creative Director of Mudi Africa, Mr. Mudiaga Enajemo this ‘little’ gesture is their own way of supporting and hand holding the people at this very trying moment.

He further stressed that this gesture is to show the elderly amongst the recipient, that their hard work and labour for us when we were young and vulnerable will not be forgotten at this time when they need us the most.

The Brand through its representatives Mr. Ejiro Odibo and Mr. Metitiri Mukoro distributed the sum of N5,000 each to all the beneficiaries.

