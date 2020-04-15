MTN Unveils MTN4ME

Kindly Share This Story:

… Redefines Customer Experience for its Customers

Going by the popular adage that the customer is king, business owners continuously aim to provide seamless services and experiences for customers at every touchpoint. In line with this, Nigeria’s leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, MTN Nigeria has moved to improve its customer touchpoints.

MTN Nigeria recently announced a new customer experience platform tagged MTN4ME designed to suit specific lifestyle needs. The company rejigged its previous approach where customers were reached mainly via Short Message Services (SMS) and flash SMS to now include USSD, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), MyMTN App, Call centre & retail outlets and MTN Online (website). Each of these channels have enhanced and personalised features which addresses each MTN customers’ unique needs.

The USSD service has been upgraded to a more personalised service that selects the best options that fits a customer based on habit. With the upgraded IVR, customers cease to get the typical automated voice response popular with telecommunication services.

The most mouth watering of features lies in the MyMTN App which is rich with bonus offerings tailored for every of MTN’s over 60 million subscribers to fit their needs. One of the services in the app is the “crack the egg”. Inside this egg is the best offer for the day. Some of these personalised features are also on every customer’s profiles on the MTN Online page.

Customers can dial *121# to see their recommended personalised offerings.

