Missing Osun COVID-19 patient found – Govt

The Osun government said on Saturday the COVID-19 patient who reportedly absconded from the Isolation Centre in Ejigbo in the early hours of Saturday has been found.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the unnamed female patient had been returned back to the isolation centre.

Egbemode said the state government was still in the process of tracing individuals the patient might have come in contact with.

The commissioner added that security within and around the isolation centre had been beefed up.

She gave an assurance that the government would continue to enhance measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The commissioner had earlier dismissed a report that six persons absconded from the isolation centre.

Egbemode said it was only one person and not six that was missing during a headcount at the patients at the isolation centre. (NAN)

Vanguard

