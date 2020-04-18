Mezzi Banks makes wave with “Choko” video

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

BBTB Worldwide recording and performing music star, Mezzi Banks (real names, Messiah Oyowe) a.k.a Mr. Hold Sumtin has released the video to his spanking new single ”Choko”, as he continues to build up steam.

READ ALSO: Cross River college of health workers suspend strike

“Choko” by MezziBanks is a tune like no other and with the video is already topping music charts, with several mentions by top UK Magazines. “Choko” is already being touted as one of 2020 potential hits. ”Choko” was mixed and mastered by Indomix.

After ”Hold Sumtin” in 2018 and then following it up with the chart-topping hit ”My Heart” in 2019, Mezzi Banks teams up with super talented producer, Demsa by dropping ”Choko”, a different blend of Afrobeats and Afrovibes.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: