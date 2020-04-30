JUST IN: MC Oluomo’s mother dies at 87

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Alhaja Abebi, Zinat Omotonwo, mother of the Chairman, NURTW Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu, Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has passed away early Thursday morning.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by MC Oluomo’s Media and Publicity team on Thursday Morning.

The aged woman, who was 87, and a Muslim until her death passed away peacefully in her Lagos residence located near Ejigbo, NNPC.

In accordance with the Islamic rites, she will be buried today (Thursday) at her residence, the statement read.

The members of the family, however, appreciate everyone that has been calling to condole with the family since the news.

They appreciate their concerns and uses this avenue to inform them that the burial will be attended strictly by family members Only.

“We appreciate and understand that there are so many people who would have loved to pay their last respect to our late Mother Alhaja Abebi Zinat Omotonwo but will be unable to do so due to the present ban on large gatherings.

“Please no visitation is allowed, for now, phone call or text messages will be appreciated. Thanks for your understanding and Cooperation”.

