MATCH-FIXING: Dickson Etuhu slammed with five-year ban

Dickson Etuhu who featured for Nigeria at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa has been handed a five-year ban from football in Sweden after being found guilty of match-fixing.

Etuhu who was first called into the Super Eagles in 2007 played in Nigeria’s three group matches at the 2010 World Cup.

The 37-year-old has been banned by the Swedish FA alongside a former IFK Rössjöholm player Alban Jusufi for “deliberately trying to persuade an Allsvenskan player to underperform in one of their team’s matches”.

The Guardian of London reports that the former Nigeria international was found guilty of attempting to fix a match between IFK Gothenburg and AIK in 2017.

Etuhu was fined and ordered to serve a period of probation but avoided a prison sentence, with his lawyers still planning to take his case to Sweden’s supreme court.

The decision to ban Etuhu also details the findings of the court, which was told that Etuhu and Jusufi met the AIK goalkeeper Kyriakos Stamatopoulos on 16 May 2017 at a Stockholm restaurant, where the bribery attempt took place.

Stamatopoulos was offered around £160,000 (SEK2m) to underperform during a match against IFK Gothenburg but the former Canada keeper reported their approach and as a result the match was postponed the next day.

Etuhu moved to IFK Rössjöholm from AIK in August 2017, shortly after the bribery attempt.

