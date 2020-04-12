Man dies during romp with pregnant lover inside container

Kindly Share This Story:

*He abandoned us for 3 weeks — Widow

By Evelyn Usman

A father of four was, weekend, found dead inside an empty container which served as shop and an apartment for him and his lover, in Whitesand area of Orile, Lagos.

He was said to have slumped during sex with his lover, later discovered to be a pregnant married woman.

The woman found with him was immediately rushed to an undisclosed private hospital, as she was said to be gasping for breath when the container was forced open.

The deceased, identified simply as Akin, was an agent with a betting company, and had two staking centres at Adunni Plaza and at Badia Industrial Scheme, Ijora.

AK, as he was fondly called, was also a merchant in fruits at Orile Iganmu fruit market.

Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in the area who identified himself as Mr. Orebintin, explained that a sales boy, who resumed work, discovered that the container was locked from within.

Orebitin said: “We are still in shock. Nobody knows how it happened. This is not the first time they have been sleeping inside the container.

“One of the sales boys drew our attention to the tragedy. He came to open for the day’s sales, but discovered that the door was locked from inside.

“After several attempts to open it failed, we assisted him to force the cardboard attached to the roof of the container open.

“On entering through the roof, we found Akin stone dead, while the woman was gasping for breath. We had to alert the police from Orile Division, who rushed the woman to a private hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, when his widow was contacted on phone to rush down to the hospital where her husband was, she was said to have initially refused, accusing him of abandoning her and their children for three weeks.

She eventually arrived the hospital only to discover that her husband was dead.

Police sources at Orile Division told Vanguard that during inspection of the crime scene, a power generating set was discovered. Upon interrogation, it was said to have been on while the lovers were inside.

It was concluded that the lovers may have died after inhaling fumes from the power generating set.

At press time, Vanguard learned that the corpse had been released to his family for burial at the deceased’s Sango-Ota residence.

