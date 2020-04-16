Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A 25-year-old housewife, Deborah Akide, is battling for her life at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, where she was rushed to for treatment after her husband reportedly poured hot water on her over allegation of infidelity.

The woman’s 27-year-old husband, Akinde Adeniyi, allegedly carried out the act at their Oke-Owu area residence over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair with someone.

According to sources, the husband could not curtail his rage over the thought of his wife’s infidelity. So he carried out the act while she was asleep on Tuesday night.

The wife, who sustained degrees of injuries on different parts of her body, was taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the arrest of the man, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said police were alerted about the incident by a neighbour and the husband was taken into custody.

According to her, the police have launched investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the husband to justice.

