Mainstream Energy joins COVID-19 battle with N500m donation

Donates medicals, PPE

Furnishes Abuja, Minna, solation centres

Emma Ujah

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (“MESL”), operators of the Kainji and Jebba Hydropower Plants in Niger State, has joined the battle to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, with the donation of N500 million worth of medical and Personal Protection Equipment (EPP).

The provision of required medical and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE has been to some Front-Line Institutions dealing with the pandemic, the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) and the Minna Isolation Centre in Niger State, being the first beneficiaries.

The company provided some critical equipment for use in the isolation ward of the UATH, including X-Ray machines, digitizers, personal protective equipment (PPE), CT scans, and 350Kva generator to ensure constant power supply.

In addition, nine rooms at the newly constructed Trauma Centre within the Teaching Hospital were furnished to provide accommodation for doctors and nurses who are in the frontline of providing medical services to COVID-19 patients and are unable to return home to their families due to isolation requirements.

MESL also fully equipped a 50-bed isolation Centre in Minna, Niger State, which included medical equipment such as ventilators, ECG machines, hematology analyzers, x-ray machines and PPE.

The Managing Director of the MESL, Engr. Lamu Audu, who led a team of the company’s top management to the UATH said that the donation was a demonstration of the firm’s goodwill and Corporate Social Responsibility.

He also said that the company would pick the hotel bills of all health workers who were accommodated in a hotel to enable them concentrate on the battle against the pandemic in the hospital.

Audu said, “We zeroed in on the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital because of the frontline role it plays in the battle against the Coronavirus.

“We will also be intervening in other states, and all these, through its Corporate Social Responsibility vehicle, Mainstream Foundation.”

He expressed the company’s commitment to continue fulfilling its role as an essential service provider, to generate and deliver safe and reliable electricity for the benefit of Nigerians, during this challenging period.

The MD said that Mainstream Foundation was established by MESL in 2016, to coordinate its interventions in four (4) key focus areas namely, Education, Health, Community Empowerment and Environment, primarily within the Niger, Kogi, Kwara and Kebbi states.

In his response, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ekele, said MESL was the first major private organisation to make huge donations to the hospital since it commenced admitting COVID-19 patients.

The donations, he said would go a long way in enhancing service delivery in the battle against the pandemic.

Prof. Ekele appealed to other corporations organisations to follow the example of MESL, saying that the government alone was not capable of defeating the pandemic.

He urged good spirited-individuals and corporate organisations to assist in fencing the isolation centre for security reasons.

The CMD revealed that 2 more of the COVID COVID-19 patients could be.discharged before the end of the day.

Vanguard

