Mabel Oboh takes another bold step in politics

By Benjamin Njoku

Since she made her debut in politics, seasoned broadcaster and actress, Mabel Oboh’s profile has continued to be on the rise.

Only few months back, she was appointed the spokesperson for the Ibeji-Lekki chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, party, and later, Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Lagos chapter of the party. Now, she has been saddled with the responsibility of publicizing the activities of the newly inaugurated ADC National Strategy Committee for Edo State ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Elated Mabel, who also hails from Edo State is engrossed with her new portfolio, and she’s thanking her star for her involvement in politics. Surely, the delectable actress is gradually climbing the political ladder.

While she’s excited with her new position, Oboh said what really matters to her at the moment is how to succeed in her responsibilities to Nigerians through ADC party. “ But it looks like I am growing too fast in the party,” she added.

According to her, the appointment looks like a huge responsibility, but as an experienced broadcaster, she knows her onions in terms of selling the party to Nigerians. Nigeria needs to be put back on track. Moreover, as a woman from Edo State, it saddens my heart to see what has been going on in the state since 1999,” Oboh stated.

Recall that the leadership of ADC appointed her as part of the delegation that stormed the 83rd birthday celebration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on March 5, 2020.

