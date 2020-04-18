Lockdown: US based Professor Omatseye  flays  Police acts of extortion

Kindly Share This Story:

Professor Jim Omatseye has condemned alleged attempt by Policemen in his Ugbwuwangwe neighborhood, Warri south local government area, Delta state to extort him on his way to buy drugs at a pharmacy in the area.

Urging the Police Commissioner , Mr Hafiz Muhammed Inuwa to caution his men enforcing lockdown across the state against acts of extortion Professor Omatseye said he was so embarrassed by the action of the Policemen.

According to him, the Policemen, demanded for the Pass issued him to go and buy drugs , adding that all effort to explain to them that residents were not issued Pass to go to the pharmacy fell on deaf ears.

Omatseye who retired as a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Benin, Edo state before relocating to the United states of America said he was ashamed by the conduct of the Policemen.

“I was so shocked. I tried explaining to them that residents who are not on essential duty were not given pass by any level of government in the community fell on deaf ears. I was only going to buy drugs at a pharmacy in my neighborhood . The government allowed pharmacy to be opened “, he said.

It would be recalled that a soldier shot t dead the late Joseph Pessu in the neighborhood about two weeks ago during the first phase of the lockdown ordered by the state government.

