By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West has donated the sum of N50 Million as palliative to be shared to his constituents following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

According to the Senator, the cash donation would help the Constituents attend to some basic needs as a result of the lockdown order as announced by the Federal Government.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, Senator Adeola explained that the donation was part of relief measures.

The statement read, “In a statement announcing the donation to be distributed across the 10 Local Government Areas and 18 Local Council Development Areas of the District, Senator Adeola stated that the gesture is to complement the effort of Lagos State Government under Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating the hardship and inconveniences of the COVID- 19 Lockdown of the State adding that as much as possible Lagosians should abide by all precautionary measures rolled out by government to contain and eliminate the Coronavirus particularly social distancing .

“In addition to all measures taken by the National Assembly as donation and palliative towards the fight against COVID-19, I deem it fit to go a step further in view of the huge population of the District and the many poor and vulnerable constituents . I urge constituents to see the donation as my contribution to lessen the inconveniences of the lockdown with a view to return of normalcy soon.”

According to Odunaro, the Senator has set up a Six Member Committee across each LGA and LCDAs to identify and implement the cash disbursement targeted at the first instance on 15000 vulnerable individuals, families and groups with beneficiaries getting sums ranging from a minimum of #2,500 and a maximum of #250,000 for groups based on needs.

He said, “Senator Adeola restated his view that the ugly incident of COVID-19 and it trajectory in Nigeria has further reinforced the call on the Federal Government to grant Lagos State a special status and funding in view of its population stressing that such gesture is ultimately in the national Interest as the fight against COVID-19 is showing clearly.”

