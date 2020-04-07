Lockdown Palliatives: Emami commends Uduaghan, JAD Catering, IRDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Ayirimi Emami the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has commended the Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, the management of JAD Catering Services and the leadership of Chevron established Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, for providing foodstuffs and other palliatives to people of Ugborodo as well as other Itsekiri oil and gas producing communities in Delta State.

Chief Emami, who spoke from his Ugborodo – country home on Tuesday decried the perceived neglect of the riverine dwellers by the federal and state governments, during the lockdown period.

According to him despite the contribution of people of the Itsekiri oil and gas producing communities to the revenues of the federal and state governments, there had been no palliatives from government committees and agencies to the riverine dwellers since the Delta State Government declared lockdown commenced April 1.

While noting that no isolation center had been established in the coastal areas of the state in the fight against Coronavirus.

Emami called on the relevant government agencies to check the migration of people from Ondo to Delta State through the Escravos River in Warri Southwest Local Government Area, saying Ondo is one of the COVID – 19 infected states.

