Lockdown: NECA offers free online entrepreneurship courses

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) says it is offering the general public six weeks free entrepreneurship courses, beginning from April.

The NECA Director-General, Mr Timothy Olawale, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said the programme was in collaboration with an entrepreneurship training and consulting firm, Redwood Consulting Limited.

According to Olawale, the programme, which will end in June, forms part of the organisation’s contributions to economic and capacity development in supporting access to online education for Nigerians currently staying at home over the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Although NECA’s entrepreneurial courses are paid for, we have decided to open them for free to the general public during this period.

“Since most people are at home now and have extra hours, why not help them put the time to good use by providing relevant trainings?

“At the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be armed with skills to help get prepared for times ahead, ” he said.

The director-general said that NECAPreneur is an e-solution, targeted at providing an easy-to-access opportunity for the teeming public to upscale their entrepreneurial skills and ultimately add to national development.

He said that it was launched as part of the organisation’s mission to influence economic and socio-labour policies to create favourable business environment.

Olawale said: “The online courses are suitable for anyone at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

“Topics include: “How anyone can start a business, Market knowledge, Logistics, Operations and many more, making the training a highly relevant programme.

“The courses are easy to access at https://necapreneur.ng”.

Mrs Hannah Oyebanjo, the Managing Director, Redwood Consulting Limited, expressed the hope that people would take advantage of the free training and prepare for uncertain times, ahead after the COVID-19 pandemic.

