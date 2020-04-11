Lockdown: Man, 30 attempts suicide, jumps from Onitsha flyover

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

A middle-aged man narrowly escaped death on Saturday after falling off from Upper Iweka Fly Overbridge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The man was said to have attempted suicide around 4.15 pm after allegedly jumping down from the flyover following news of total lockdown by the state government.

A resident of the area who preferred not to be mentioned said he saw the body of the man lying lifeless while driving pass the area.

“They said the man just committed suicide by jumping from the Upper Iweka Flyover immediately he had news of total lockdown by the Anambra state government today,”

Reacting, police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, dismissed the alleged suicide report, saying the victim was still alive.

He said, “At about 4:20 pm date, a man of about 30years old whose identity is yet to be ascertained allegedly missed steps and fall down from the flyover at Upper Iweka.

“Police patrol team attached to Okpoko Division visited the scene and rushed victim to Toronto hospital for medical attention.

“Victim is responding to treatment and investigation is ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.”

