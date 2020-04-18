Lockdown: Konga offers laptops, tablets for e-learning, work-at-home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

With the Federal Government declaring an extension of lockdown by two weeks in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, coupled with the ongoing restrictions in other states, composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has rolled out a special deal on laptops, tablets and other devices to enable stay-at-home Nigerians carry on e-learning and virtual work.

The discount sales commence on Wednesday, April 15. The massive discount is on a highly limited number of devices which Konga is putting up for sale to support the efforts of the Federal and State governments in providing succour to Nigerians during these challenging coronavirus times.

The devices— including a variety of laptops/netbooks, PCs, ultrabooks, Macbooks, all-in-ones, tablets, notepads by HP, Dell, Lenovo, Zinox, among others, are all sourced directly from the original equipment manufacturers, OEMs, and are available exclusively at Konga.com.

The company said it is committed to swift deliveries to the doorsteps of interested shoppers. However, Konga has reiterated that the devices are limited in quantity and, as such, will be sold off on first-come, first-served basis.

Vanguard

