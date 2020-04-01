Lockdown: IPMAN pledges to keep fuel stations open

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation on palliatives aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus pandemic, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has promised to do its part in ensuring that petrol stations across the country remain open to serve the public.

IPMAN in a statement by its President, Engineer Sanusi Fari , also pledged to work in sync with the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, to mitigate the pain occasioned by the sit-at-home order of the federal government.

While expressing optimism in government’s ability to tame the spread of the virus, IPMAN however called on the management of the Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF not to fail in payment to oil marketers in order to guarantee fuel availability.

READ ALSO:

The statement read in part: “We have directed our members to continue operation in line with the directives of Mr. President by ensuring that our petrol stations remain open while observing the strict guidelines from our health authorities.

“We, like every other Nigerians, are calling on our members to sacrifice by obeying the directives of Mr. President.

“We call on Petroleum Equalization Fund management board to continue payment of marketers bridging claims as promised, to lesson our burden especially at this time to enable us to continue to serve the public in the interest of our country, Nigeria.”

The association further thanked the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NUPENG and PTD for their cooperation in forging a common front in the interest of the public in the course of the COVID-19 crisis.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: