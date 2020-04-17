Lockdown: FRSC records 9 crashes in Lagos, Ogun- Zonal Commander

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS2 Command, Lagos, says it has recorded nine road crashes with one fatality in Ogun and Lagos States during the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the two states, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Obayemi, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said that the crashes occurred within the first 14 days of the lockdown in Lagos and first seven days of lockdown in Ogun.

“In a total of 11, 784 vehicles stopped since the start of the lockdown, only nine of 78 vehicles nabbed for overloading were booked and impounded.

“The remaining motorists, who were on essential services, were cautioned and allowed to go.

“Also, nine crashes were recorded within the period with only one fatality and this is because of the few vehicles on the roads,” Obayemi said.

He commended the high level of compliance by motorists with the movement restriction.

The FRSC chief said that the corps had intensified clampdown on overloading by motorists exempted from the lockdown.

He said that the zone had intensified enforcement of the movement restriction in the area after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown by 14 days.

Obayemi said that the joint task force set up by the government to enforce the restriction, including relevant security agencies, had continued to clamp down on overloaded vehicles.

“It is imperative at this point to encourage social distancing and reduce the spread of the virus through person to person contact by ensuring that vehicles are not overloaded.

“They must also ensure that passengers are properly spaced in the sitting arrangements.

“The FRSC, alongside other security agencies, are stationed at strategic locations within the zone to enforce the lockdown order by the president,” the FRSC said.

He described compliance with the restriction order as high, saying that people were fully observing social distancing.

Obayemi said the corps had been doing more of enlightenment and cautioning erring motorists during this period as part of its own efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said that the corps would continue to work with the COVID-19 Joint Task Force to ensure compliance with the stay-at-home directive.

Obayemi enjoined the public to obey the restriction order and practice social distancing, describing the strategy as the easiest way to curtail the spread.

He advised people not on essential duties to desist from moving about, especially to crowded places in order not to further increase the spread.

The FRSC official said that the pandemic was not a fight for the government alone.

According to him, but a fight for all, and everybody has a social responsibility to check the spread by playing his parts.

