Lockdown: FCT convicts 20, begins clampdown on ‘Joggers’

By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the activation of about five mobile courts to try violators of its lockdown order, The Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration yesterday secured the conviction of no fewer than 20 of such violators.

While they were fined between N1,000 and N5, 000, those with vehicles would only get them back after the lockdown has been lifted, with the likelihood of paying for demurrage.

This was as the Administration disclosed of its readiness to clamp down on residents who usually engage in early morning fitness exercises, especially jogging around town.

Chairman of the Enforcement Team, Mr Ikharo Attah stated this while giving an update on the level of compliance with emergency regulations put in place by both the Federal Government and the FCT Administration to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

He said a fake policeman was also arrested in the Mpape area of the territory, adding that more mobile courts would be established soon.

“We have at least five Mobile Courts and we are hoping to open more with the assistance of the Legal Unit of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS.

“As of 1 pm, we already secured 20 convictions, while two pleaded not guilty. We also arrested a man who is not a policeman but who was wearing a police face cap and he has been detained at the Police Station in Mpape.

“We were on the Kubwa-Mpape road as early as 4 am but we are going to tighten our grip on these areas because when we locked down Mpape to traffic, we discovered that residents were sneaking out massively on foot to access Maitama.

“While we are continuing with our general enforcement, we are going to start arresting joggers as from Friday. We now have thousands of people coming out in some areas to jog, very early in the morning. We are going to arrest them”, he stated.

