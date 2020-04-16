Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for thorough Investigation

Urges Buhari, Security Agencies to Immediately stem the needless killing

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu West has condemned in very strong terms, alleged extrajudicial killings in several parts of the country by security agencies who are enforcing the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government and some states of the federation to contain the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Ekweremadu, who is also a member of the seven-man International Parliamentary Taskforce on COVID-19 has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to stem the needless killings immediately.

He has also called on President Buhari, the Federal Government and the relevant security agencies to carry out a holistic investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring that the reprehensible acts are nipped in the bud and the culprits, brought to book.

The statement which was signed by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu read: “I am deeply saddened by report from the National Human Rights Commission of the loss of 18 Nigerian lives in the hands of security agents enforcing the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government and various state governments.

“This is most unfortunate and condemnable, especially when we consider that the number of Coronavirus fatalities in the country stands at 12, as at today.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the relevant security and government agencies to ensure that the reprehensible acts are thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book. We must ensure that law enforcement agents do not turn their weapons against the very citizens they are supposed to protect.

“While the lockdowns and other precautionary measures are very necessary for containing the pandemic, they must be enforced with every sense of professionalism, discipline, restraint, empathy, and above all, with utmost respect for human life, which the lockdowns were put in place to protect in the first place”.

Ekweremadu condoled with families that lost their loved ones and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal repose.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: