Lockdown: Closed business premises could experience fire outbreaks — Report

By Rosemary Onuoha

As companies and production outfits continue to be under lock and key due to the lockdown order by the government, there is the tendency for firms to suffer increased fire outbreaks.

A report by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), a global insurance outfit, said that a number of losses occur when employees are not largely present on sites or premises.

In a report titled: “Coronavirus: Safety Measures for Businesses forced to Temporarily close their Premises” AGCS said, “The potential for damage from fire or lack of maintenance can increase in mothballed or idle production facilities and industrial plants. Companies from the automotive, aviation or mechanical engineering sectors can be particularly hard hit. Companies should focus on reducing the risk of fire, safe storage of flammable materials and liquids, and implementing proven guidelines for building safety and maintenance if they have to temporarily close premises because of the outbreak”

The report noted that many companies are having to shutdown their premises temporarily at short notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Negligence when decommissioning buildings and production facilities brings risks for companies. Mothballed factories or offices are by no means safe from fire or other hazards – in fact such risks can be exacerbated when premises are idle or largely unoccupied.

“We already see a number of losses that occur on holidays or weekends when employees are not largely present on sites or premises.”

Stephan Barnard, Regional Head of Risk Consulting, AGCS Africa said: “The production and operating shutdowns currently being caused by the coronavirus pandemic can also bring increasing hazards for businesses. “Among the industries most affected are automotive manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airport operators, mechanical and plant engineering firms, the hotel industry and many other large and small production and service companies.

“The coronavirus outbreak has led to considerable disruption for both individuals and business operations worldwide. For businesses, the growing number of restrictions imposed by public authorities means that offices, factories and other sites may remain unused or unattended for a longer period of time than usual, as they are ordered to close.”

