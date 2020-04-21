Lockdown: Akwa Ibom CP expresses dismay over abuse of passes

where the passes were photocopied and issued to all manner of persons making it difficult for the security agencies to identify the original copies of the pass.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state command, Mr Imohimi Edgal has expressed dismay over the abuse of the passes issued to those on essential duties because of the ongoing restriction of movement in the state.

He insisted on the renewal of every pass initially issued as they were no longer valid apart from the passes issued to health professionals.

He, therefore, enjoined all other categories of persons issued with passes to submit same to the office of Secretary to State Government (SSG) or Senior Special Adviser to the governor on security and obtain a new one, latest by midnight today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

His words, “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Imohimi Edgal wishes to reaffirm to the good people of the state that the Police Command will continue to effectively police the state and enforce the Lockdown Order of the State in the overall interest of the people.

“Similarly, all passes issued to Medical Personnel – Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, etc remain valid. However, such passes must be accompanied by the holders’ identity cards otherwise they will not be honoured.

“The Police Command, therefore, enjoins the general public to continue to cooperate with the Security agencies and ensure that the passes are not proliferated to those

who is not entitled”