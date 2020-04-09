Lockdown: Activist urges Delta govt to tighten security at entry points

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A Niger Delta activist, Comrade Binebai Princewill has called on the Delta state government to tighten security around entry points into the state, alleging that people were reportedly having their way into the state at the entry points despite the lockdown declared by the government.

Binebai who spoke in Warri, Delta state, further enjoined the government to roll out palliatives for Deltans at home, stressing that most residents did not envisage the lockdown to effectively plan ahead of it.

“What if those who had sneaked into our state through the borders before the very eyes of security agents have sneaked in with the virus, who will be held responsible for it.

We must be very careful as a people, only one mistake may just spoil everything both the government and citizens are doing to ensure that Delta State does not record spread of the virus until the disease will fade away.

It is my prayer that God should arrest and kill this dreadful disease across the country before the expiration of the lockdown all over the country” , he said .

“My opinion is that the security agents must be effective in our borders by not allowing any entry into our state through the borders.

It is not enough to only give directives to the masses, the Government must take responsibility in providing for citizens of our state, this is the right time to meet the people at their needs.”, he added.

“It is very strange that up till now, the Delta State Government has not even shared food items nor preventive materials to citizens of the state, this is really bad “, he observed

