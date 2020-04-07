Lekki on traffic lockdown for second day running

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lekki-Epe expressways was for the second day on lockdown yesterday in terms of traffic, and not for COVID-19 pandemic.

The traffic, primarily, was caused by policemen deployed to enforce the lockdown order of the federal government.

“Yesterday, it took me eight hours to get to Lekki Phase One from Sangotedo to attend to an emergency at my clinic; today again, the problem is even worse,” said Dr. Seyi Abolote, who said she had been in the traffic for five hours as at noon yesterday.

Some motorists on essential duty said the traffic in the last two days should be blamed on non-enforcement of the lockdown order

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: