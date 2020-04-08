Breaking News
Lagos records third coronavirus death

2:36 pm
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi (in black suit)

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, announced the death of a 66-year-old Briton, making him the third coronavirus related deaths recorded in the state.

The ministry through its verified Twitter account said that the deceased travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on March 17.

The ministry, however, did not disclose further information about the medical history of the deceased patient.

Giving an update of coronavirus cases in the state, it said that it has 130 confirmed cases – 93 active, 32 discharged, two evacuated, and three dead.

Earlier, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that Nigeria currently has 254 confirmed coronavirus cases, 44 of the cases have been discharged with six deaths recorded thus far.

Data from the Africa Centre For Disease Control (AfricaCDC),  shows that as at April 7, there were 10,252 confirmed coronavirus cases, 492 deaths, and 989 recoveries in Africa.

