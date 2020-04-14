Lagos records 6th COVID-19 related death

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Tuesday, announced the sixth COVID-19 death in Lagos, as the total confirmed cases in the state hit 192.
Abayomi, through his verified Twitter account, said that the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian man, who recently returned from the U.S.
He said that the deceased died of COVID-19 related complications, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to six.
The commissioner urged residents to remain alert across the communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 infection.
He advised residents to call the state Ministry of Health’s emergency number 08000CORONA for any COVID-19 related issues.
Vanguard reports that Lagos has 192 confirmed cases; while 70 had recovered and been discharged.
Two of the patients had been evacuated from the country, while three were transferred to Ogun, their state of residence.