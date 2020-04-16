Lagos records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, discharges 5

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi Thursday announced two new deaths from COVID-19 even as the state discharged five new patients from isolation centre.

Abayomi who announced this on his Twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi explained that two patients all male, died from the disease in the state on Wednesday.

The two deaths bring the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, to 10 while 90 patients have also been discharged.

He explained that the two persons had no travel history or contact with an infected person.

Also on his twitter handle; the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained that three of the discharged patients were females and two males and were discharged after testing negative twice to coronavirus

“Dear Lagosians, today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. This brings to 90, number of recoveries in Lagos.”

