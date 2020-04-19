Vanguard Logo

Lagos opens 26 coronavirus test centres

On 3:13 pm
Lagos State government has announced 26 coronavirus test centres across the state, where you can walk-in and get tested for COVID-19.

According to the state government, there is one COVID-19 test centre in each local government.

However, Ikorodu gets two, while Alimosho has six COVID-19 test centres.

It said all you have to do is check at your local government, call the relevant phone number, schedule an appointment, walk in and get tested.

Residents were asked to make requests through alertclinic.com and schedule appointments at the test centre closest to them.

Below are the centres and their respective phone lines:

