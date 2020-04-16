Lagos govt confirms death of three coronavirus patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, confirmed the death of another three COVID-19 patients in the state.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the patients died of coronavirus- related complications.

According to him, the deceased persons were males and aged 51; 52 and 62.

He said one of the deceased was a medical doctor that had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

The commissioner, who, did not state details of two other patients, simply said: “other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.

Abayomi told journalists the state now has 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

He added that the state government had confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in Lagos to 235.

The commissioner said: “The cheering news, however, is that 16 fully recovered #COVID-19 patients have been discharged following the further screening that confirmed their status negative consecutively.

“The total number of discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos stands at 85.”

He urged the people of the state to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in communities to the Lagos State Ministry of Health hotline- 08000CORONA. (NAN)

Vanguard

