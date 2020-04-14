Lagos discovers 119 persons with COVID-19 symptoms during search

Kindly Share This Story:

The commissioner for health in Lagos state, Akin Abayomi, says a total of 118,000 households have been reached in the active case search of possible COVID-19 cases in communities.

The commissioner said this at a media briefing on Tuesday, that community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state which has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Abayomi said 119 persons were found with symptoms of coronavirus but tests are being conducted to determine their status.

“We’ve embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hot spots and go from door to door with our health personnel. So far, in the last two days, we’ve visited 118,000 households and we’re looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We’ve identified about 119 people who have the symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19,” he said.

“But let me remind you that COVID is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses. So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them and that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities.”

He said those identified to have COVID-19 will be taken to the isolation centres, in order to reduce the opportunities for transmission.

Vanguard Nigeria News

