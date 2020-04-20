Breaking News
Lagos discharges four COVID-19 patients

Lagos State has discharged four additional fully recovered COVID-19 patients.

The discharged persons bring the number of patients that have so far recovered fully from the coronavirus disease in Lagos to 98.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

The commissioner also confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Lagos on Sunday.

Giving the figures of the cases, Abayomi said that there are 379 confirmed cases in the state with 262 active cases, three transferred, two evacuation and 14 deaths.

He wrote: “70 new #COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lagos. The total number of confirmed #COVID-19 cases is now 379. Four additional fully recovered #COVID-19 patients all males were discharged.”

