JUST IN: Lagos discharges 16 coronavirus patients, including three foreigners

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 16 more coronavirus patients on Wednesday evening. This is coming after nine persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu while disclosing the news via his Twitter account, said the discharged patients include a Briton, Chinese and Polish citizens.

“Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society.

READ ALSO: L agos

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as Government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package.

“Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together. Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience”.

Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners – 1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 15, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: