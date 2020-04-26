LAGOS: Compulsory face mask begins tomorrow

Kindly Share This Story:

…Burial: Sanwo-Olu exempts corpses from movement restrictions

‘Muslims to observe Ramadan prayers at home’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, announced compulsory use of face mask by residents from tomorrow as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic which has continued to be on the rise in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who also disclosed other important measures taken by state, however, announced the release of 209 prisoners from various prisons across the state.

He explained that the move aimed at decongesting the prisons in view of the ravaging deadly COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the freed prisoners included aged and physically challenged as well as those with minor offences, among other considerations.

The governor, who made the remarks during a live broadcast on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, said the rise in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state indicated a fast spread of community transmission, noting that there was need to strengthen and ramp up the government’s response to contain the infectious disease, hence, the compulsory use of face mark in the state.

“I have touched on the issue of masks a few times in previous addresses. Let me now formally announce that face masks are now compulsory in public places in Lagos State by Monday, April 27. Failure to use masks in public will invite sanctions and penalties”, the governor said.

“We have commenced arrangements for the production of large quantities of face-masks for the use of the people of Lagos State. This is indeed a great opportunity for many businesses, small and large, in the state, to contribute to the Covid-19 response while also getting a chance to do business and earn money.

“I want to appeal to the private sector to please patronise these manufacturers, and purchase these masks for distribution to your employees.

Ramadan advice to Muslims

“But I must start on a very special note, by wishing all our Muslim brothers and sisters Ramadan Kareem. This is an important season in the life of every Muslim around the world; a commemoration of one of the pillars of Islam.

“In the spirit of sacrifice and discipline that Ramadan represents, I want to make this appeal to all our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State, to please ensure that the observance of the season is carried out in a manner that is compliant with all the health directives that we have laid out to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Observe all your meals and prayers within your homes. I know that the usual practice is for people to gather together to observe Iftar and Suhur, but please, because of the pandemic, we must during this month of Ramadan shelve all gatherings”.

On funerals

Sanwo-Olu, while, debunking widespread rumour that the state government was planning mass burial for victims of COVID-19, stated, “Because of this inability to hold funerals, occasioned by the restrictions on movement, the mortuaries in Lagos are now full and in urgent need of decongestion. Let me make it clear at this point that these are not Covid-19 deaths.

“The mortuaries in Lagos are not full because of Covid-19 deaths – the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Lagos as at today is 20; the only reason the mortuaries are full at this time is because funerals are not being held, and have not been held for most of the last two months.“I am now constrained to make this appeal to all Lagosians who have the corpses of loved ones in the mortuaries, to please go ahead and schedule these funerals.

“Let me make it clear that funerals are on the list of activities exempted from the lockdown restrictions.”

