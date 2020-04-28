Lagos CJ issues new practice direction for courts, okays E-filing

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem .O. Alogba, has issued a new Practice Direction for the Judiciary in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The new practice direction, signed on April 27, is to take effect from May 4.

The 26-paragraph practice direction, which was made available to NAN in Lagos would, among others, ensure “a timely and efficient disposal of cases.”

READ ALSO:

The new guidelines will also allow “use of suitable technology, a just determination of court proceedings as well as an efficient use of available judicial and administrative resources.’’

Under the new practice direction, atters can now be filed electronically and assessed fees to be paid may be communicated to counsel through email, WhatsApp, or text message.

According to paragraph 11 of the practice direction, service of court processes may be effected by email, WhatsApp or as otherwise directed by the court.

This is, however, notwithstanding the provisions of the High Court of Lagos State – Civil Procedure Rules 2019 and the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court – Civil Procedure Rules 2009.

Paragraph 16 of the document provides that “Remote Hearings shall be by Zoom, Skype for business or any other video communication method approved by the Chief Judge.”

Kindly Share This Story: