Lack of co-ordination by states fueling COVID-19 spread — JNI

•Asks states to shut borders simultaneously

•Urges sit-at-home, use of internet for sermons at Ramadan

By Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo

LAGOS — The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has blamed continued spread of Coronavirus in the country to lack of coordination by state governments in the fight against the disease, urging them to shut their borders, and at the same time, stop inter-state movements.

The group also urged Muslims to observe the sit-at-home order in Ramadan and use the internet for sermons and Quranic recitation.

JNI in a statement by Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, to announce commencement of Ramadan, said the spread of the pandemic would be curtailed if states shut their borders simultaneously.

“We appeal to state governments to synergize and complement each other properly in addressing the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria. What obtains now isn’t too good for our well-being.

“While some states are strict in observing established protocols against the spread of the pandemic, others are slack, giving opportunity for steady rise in number(s) of cases in states.

Anti-Coronavirus fight must be unified — JNI

“The fight against the pandemic by state governments should be unified. More surveillance should be thoroughly mounted at states’ borderlines/entry and exit points, with medical check-ups where necessary.

“This is so averred due to the flagrant inter-state and intra-state mass movements (travelling), added to the slow screening and/or testing of suspected cases. On the other hand, we commiserate with the federal and state governments, as well as family members’ of health workers – who have made sacrifices and are very much at the front-line of the pandemic, leading to some of them losing their precious lives.

“We specifically condole with their respective families and pray that they be better comforted by Allah, the Most Compassionate,” he said.

JNI stated further: “JNI uses this medium to thank Allah, the Most Generous, that Nigerian Muslims are equally blessed with distinguished scholars, just like many other Muslim countries in arriving at consensus in containing the COVID-19 pandemic; which undoubtedly has origin and bases from the teachings of the pristine Islam on epidemics, plagues or diseases over its adverse effects to humanity.

“Most Muslim countries have unanimously agreed to suspend public religious congregations, in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which in actual sense is in tandem with the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

“As Muslims, we are not, however, oblivious of the fact that death is inevitable, but we must not be reckless with our lives, Q2:195 is a clear testimony to that effect. Therefore, medical experts and mid-course Ulama’s advice on COVID-19 should be religiously adhered to.

“We must collectively shun the vituperations of extremists in thoughts and actions on any matter, as warned by the Prophet (PBUH). Most often, extreme position on matters of religion creates more dissenting views and counter-actions, which in the final analysis generate acrimony and animosity rather than solutions, and for all intents and purposes, that isn’t the essence of the Islamic faith!

“While applauding the Federal Government of Nigeria over the steps so far taken on the pandemic, we should as an Ummah take lesson from governments in other climes that didn’t properly handle the novel COVID-19 pandemic at the onset, in their respective countries and the consequent irreversible health challenge it now poses therefrom.

“This is necessary because we do not even have the requisite health facilities that would handle the pandemic when it gets out of hand. While these countries were better placed than Nigeria in terms of health facilities, yet they were virtually overwhelmed.

‘Govt must be more decisive’

“We call on the Federal Government to remain more committed and decisive to the cause of getting rid of the pandemic in Nigeria, while we ignore the intricacies of eye-service heroism, sloganeering and the show of false religiosity.

“Please, let’s be wise, avoid crowds and stay safe at all times with our beloved families, it is even an avenue to properly monitor and evaluate our children/wards upbringing (Tarbiyyah). On the whole, JNI remains resolute to support, as well as partner with relevant agencies, governments and other stakeholders in mitigating the adverse effect of the novel COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Above all, we reiterate as stated elsewhere that COVID-19 pandemic shows that Almighty Allah is in absolute control of everything and anything about this mundane world and humanity is now helpless. This obviously underscores a strong message given by the COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the entire world.

“May we all be saved from it and while beseeching Allah, The Merciful to forgive and accept those deceased from COVID-19 pandemic as martyrs, we also pray that He will bring Shifaa (healing) to those that have contracted it.”

Sit-at-home during Ramadan, JNI tells Muslims

Dr. Aliyu also urged Muslims to observe the sit-at -home order in Ramadan and use the internet for sermons and Quranic recitation.

He said Muslims who had planned for this year’s Umrah (lesser pilgrimage), should channel those resources to help the less privileged as the Umrah cannot be possible with the current global pandemic.

“Expectedly, as our role model we should be seen to be doing exactly like Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Bearing in mind that the month of Ramadan is fast approaching, we call on governments at all levels to assist in making life bearable to the downtrodden.

“Likewise, business enterprises and their owners should review downward prices of goods and services – as an act of Sadaqah (charity) such that every ordinary man could afford. In this regard, worthy of commendation is the Nigerian business community, philanthropists as well as the business moguls who (have) donated colossal amount of money to support the federal and some state governments, at this critical economic period.

“The gesture remains very indelible to the JNI and we pray that they be compensated accordingly by Allah,” he said.

JNI: Use internet for Tafsir, etc during Ramadan

JNI said despite the challenges of physical and social distancing, Tafsir and other religious teachings could continue, using various information technology (IT) platforms, such as Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Zoom, etc., to live stream preaching sessions.

Dr. Aliyu said: “Reliable information and communication technology (ICT) professionals could be consulted for proper guidance. It is on this basis that the JNI calls on the Ulama’ to as usual make the fear of Allah their watchword, bearing in mind that knowledge is a trust from Allah and shall be accounted for on the Day of Reckoning, thus it should be handled with the utmost caution it deserves.”

“Muslims should fervently pray for an end to the myriad challenges bedeviling the world and Nigeria in particular, and to also seek Allah’s interventions for better well-being and prosperity. While we also pray for our leaders to be well-guided and foresighted, they should equally fear Allah and remember that they will one day account for their respective stewardship; as such, they should as a matter of patriotism ensure that they promote equal distribution of resources and maintain peace in all their respective utterances and actions.”

