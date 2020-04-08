La Liga targets May 28 resumption date

Kindly Share This Story:

La Liga could resume as early as May 28, 2020, in the best-case scenario as the league discusses its options, says its president Javier Tebas.

No Spanish side has played a competitive game since 11 March, when Atletico Madrid knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Tebas says training will not return until emergency measures – in place until 26 April – are lifted in Spain. He estimates clubs could lose 1bn euros if the current campaign is cancelled.

Tebas revealed three start dates are currently being discussed with Uefa, saying: “Of all the different scenarios we have been looking at with Uefa to go back to competing, the most probable ones are 28 May, 6 June or 28 June,” he said.

“We can’t say an exact date. This will be given to us by the authorities in Spain. But we still have time to get back to training before that.”

Tebas says La Liga is not contemplating a failure to complete the domestic campaign, which still has 11 rounds of matches to play.

