Kyari a great Nigerian patriot – Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Saturday expressed sadness at the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, whom he described as a close friend.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, died on Friday.

Onyeama stated this in a statement via his official twitter handle @geoffreyonyeama.

He said: “In deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Abba Kyari, a best friend and brother, chief of staff to President @MBuhari.

“A true gem and great Nigerian Patriot. Irreplaceable.”

Also in a statement, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Ms. Sarah Sanda, said the late Kyari and Onyeama have been friends and classmates from the University of Warwick, Coventry, England, since 1977.

She recalled that as best friends, the late deceased was the “best man” at Onyeama’s wedding, and godfather to his first son. (NAN)

