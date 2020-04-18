Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kyari a great Nigerian patriot – Onyeama

On 10:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Katsina Killings: Abba Kyari leads Buhari's delegation to condole with State, victims
The late Kyari

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Saturday expressed sadness at the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, whom he described as a close friend.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, died on Friday.

Onyeama stated this in a statement via his official twitter handle @geoffreyonyeama.

He said: “In deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Abba Kyari, a best friend and brother, chief of staff to President @MBuhari.

“A true gem and great Nigerian Patriot. Irreplaceable.”

Also in a statement, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Ms. Sarah Sanda, said the late Kyari and Onyeama have been friends and classmates from the University of Warwick, Coventry, England, since 1977.

She recalled that as best friends, the late deceased was the “best man” at Onyeama’s wedding, and godfather to his first son. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!