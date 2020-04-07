Breaking News
Kwara govt announces 2 COVID-19 cases

On 10:43 am
Effect of Covid-19 Pandemic on Nigeria, still unclear — UNBy Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Technical Committee on corona virus, COVID-19, pandemic, yesterday confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state

According to the committee, one of the cases “is the wife of the University of Kwara Teaching Hospital, UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another (unnamed) UK returnee.”

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor/ Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the government had received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Test Centre in Ibadan, adding that “the government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.”

