Kpodoh predicts Dickson’s victory at senatorial poll

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, has predicted a landslide victory for former Governor Seriake Dickson if he emerged as the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming Western Senatorial by-election in the state.

Kpodoh insisted that Dickson as a Senatorial candidate would have no problem in winning the election for the PDP following his track records and his dogged political style.

He said despite his disagreements with Dickson as a governor, he would not hesitate to look at issues involving the former governor and his political capabilities objectively.

“It is not about the disagreements we had when he was a governor. It is about Dickson’s political sagacity and dogged style. He is the first to complete two terms as a governor. He also took development to his Senatorial district when he was a governor.

“Look at how he dealt with our party and snatched our victory back to his party. Nobody can challenge him successfully in any election he is personally contesting. He is an enigma in politics”, Kpodoh said.

Kpodoh, a former security adviser, lamented that the APC under Minister Timipre Sylva had remained a shadow of itself adding that the party would continue to play a second fiddle until Sylva ceased to be its leader.

He said: “Everybody knows that Dickson is going to fly the PDP flag for the senatorial election. So, PDP already has a candidate. For the APC, people are waiting for Sylva.

“At last Sylva will ignore competence and appoint someone with a questionable character as the party’s candidate.

“Such person may not have the basic qualifications, so you may expect another disqualification. At the end of the day, you will discover that the APC doesn’t have a candidate”.

Kpodoh warned that any attempt to follow the decision of the Petroleum Minister in any election in Bayelsa would lead the APC to a disastrous end.

“In this coming Senatorial election, the APC is not prepared. It is foolhardy challenging Dickson. It is better we support Dickson across party lines than wasting our time working for a Sylva’s candidate that will never win at the poll”, he said

