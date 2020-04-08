Kenya’s parliament cancels sitting after virus travel ban

Kindly Share This Story:

A recall of Kenya’s parliament scheduled for Wednesday in the capital, Nairobi, has been cancelled.

Lower house Speaker Justin Muturi told local media that the sitting was cancelled after President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a travel ban on movement in and out of Nairobi.

Nairobi and areas in the coastal region have been identified as coronavirus hot spots.

The travel restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of the virus into other regions ahead of the Easter weekend.

Kenya’s Daily Nation and The Star newspapers are quoting sources as saying that some lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Already some MPs were under a mandatory quarantine after returning from international trips in early March.

Parliament’s leadership had urged members to go for voluntary testing within the precincts of the house. The newspapers report that results of dozens of legislators who were tested over the weekend came out on Monday.

Normal sittings are to resume next week Tuesday in line with the parliamentary calendar.

Kenya has confirmed 172 coronavirus cases to date including six deaths.

vanguard

