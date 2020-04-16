Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kano records first death of Covid-19, as 12 additional cases are confirmed

On 7:29 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kano

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed that it recorded the first patient who died of coronavirus in the state.

This was coming as it also confirmed 12 additional cases in the state.

Also read: Ondo 2020: I’ll defeat consensus candidate from unity group — Akeredolu

The ministry made the confirmation in a late Wednesday night tweet on its twitter handle.

The first tweet reads, “Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:45 pm, 12 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Kano State.

It was however updated to, “Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” the tweet reads.

With this, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 21.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!