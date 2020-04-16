Kano records first death of Covid-19, as 12 additional cases are confirmed

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed that it recorded the first patient who died of coronavirus in the state.

This was coming as it also confirmed 12 additional cases in the state.

The ministry made the confirmation in a late Wednesday night tweet on its twitter handle.

The first tweet reads, “Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:45 pm, 12 additional cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Kano State.

It was however updated to, “Wednesday, 15th April 2020. As at 11:55 pm, 1 death of #COVID19 has been recorded in Kano State,” the tweet reads.

With this, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 21.

