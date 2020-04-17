Vanguard Logo

Kano Central Mosque empty on Friday

On 1:53 pm
Kano Central Mosque
By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano Central Mosque located next to the Emir’s palace in the ancient city is for the first time ever empty in compliance with the lockdown instruction to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The state government imposed the lockdown effective from 10pm on Thursday following the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

The mosque on a normal day, especially Friday is a beehive of activities where people not only worship but also engage in some trade activities. But the mosque is today empty as people comply with the lockdown instruction.

VANGUARD

