Kane makes big decision over potential world-record Man United move

Harry Kane has decided that he would rather move to Man United over Real Madrid if he moved away from Tottenham, according to reports.

Kane could be involved in one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, with his future at Tottenham far from guaranteed after he admitted he would not stay with them “for the sake of it” if they were not showing signs of progressing to match his ambition.

The England captain has been criticised by some for those comments, but he may have a better chance of winning trophies elsewhere, with Manchester United potentially giving him the platform from which to achieve more honours.

And according to Bleacher Report, Kane has now decided that if he was to leave Spurs, then Old Trafford would be his preferred destination instead of Real Madrid, who are also interested in a big-money signing.

The 26-year-old is valued at around £200m, a world-record transfer fee, which would make him available only to the richest clubs in the world, such as Man Utd and Madrid.

The La Liga giants are preparing for life after Karim Benzema, with Luka Jovic having failed to live up to expectations since his move to the Bernabeu last summer. But if Kane really has set his preference for United instead, then he could be one of the final missing pieces to the puzzle as the Red Devils look to become title contenders again.

However, the ship may already have sailed for Kane’s chances of securing the move, as it is claimed that the Red Devils are set to prioritise the signings of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, using up the funds they would otherwise have spent on the Spurs star.

Neither Sancho nor Grealish will come cheap, meaning United would not be able to afford Kane as well – and at the moment, they are concentrating more on the former two.

That does not necessarily mean that Kane will never join Man United, as Bleacher Report claims a deal could still happen in 2021.

However, United would still have to present the right offer to convince Daniel Levy into selling his star striker, with the Tottenham chief reportedly preferring to send him abroad rather than to a rival if the time does come for him to move on.

Football 365

Vanguard

