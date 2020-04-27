Kaduna extends lockdown by 30 days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has extended the lockdown order in the state by another 30 days. The governor’s decision followed a recommendation by the State Standing Committee on COVID-19, which is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe. The extension took effect yesterday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication).

The statement read: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has endorsed this evaluation and has accordingly reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements.

‘’The two-day window during which the restriction of movement is relaxed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays has been reduced to only one day. Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of COVID-19 infections becomes clearer.

‘’All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason must wear facemasks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles. ‘’Government is making efforts to provide facemasks for poor and vulnerable residents, and it appeals to everyone that can afford it to get their tailors to make them cloth facemasks which they can wash after every use.

‘’The government also encourages tailors to produce facemasks for sale to those that are neither poor nor vulnerable.

‘’Wearing of facemasks will be robustly enforced as a critical public health measure to reduce person-to-person transmission.”

The state government said the measures announced on 26th March 2020, to contain COVID-19 remained in force and had been renewed.

